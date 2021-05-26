Stocks to Watch: DHFL, Motherson Sumi, HDFC, M&M, PG Electroplast

DHFL: The National Company Law Appellate tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order directing the lenders of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to consider proposal by Kapil Wadhawan. The Appellate Tribunal also said that the appeal should not delay the resolution process currently underway, where the Piramal Group has received the approval to acquire DHFL.

Motherson Sumi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday gave approval to a proposal pertaining to intra-group reorganisation of the Motherson Group under the green channel route. Green channel is an automatic approval system, whereby a combination is deemed to have been approved by the CCI upon receiving the filing of the notice for the combination by the parties concerned.

HDFC Ltd: The company said it will raise up to ₹7,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The base issue size for the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is ₹5,000 crore with option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹2,000 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

PG Electroplast Ltd: The company’s board approved raising ₹76.6 crore through compulsorily convertible debentures (CCD) and preferential allotment of equity shares, the company said in a statement. Baring Private Equity India AIF, Ananta Capital and the Patni family office are participating through preferential allotment of Equity Shares of ₹40.30 crores and CCDs of ₹36.30 crores in the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company said it has extended the warranty and service period on its entire range of vehicles till July 31, 2021.The extension would be applicable for those customers whose warranty is due to expire between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, the automaker said in a statement.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd: The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹3 per share for FY21.

PNB Housing: The company is eyeing a fundraise for an undisclosed sum as indicated by it in a regulatory filing. The company's board will meet on 31 May to consider fund raising by the company, by issue of equity and/or other securities by way of preferential issue or through any other permissible modes, as may be considered appropriate, PNB Housing said.

Bayer CropScience Ltd: The company announced its results for FY21 wherein its revenue from operations of ₹42,613 million grew 18% from ₹36,094 million in the previous year. The company's board has recommended a final dividend payment of ₹25 per equity share of ₹10.

BPCL: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) may sell a part of its stake in Petronet LNG and Indraprastha Gas (IGL) to shed its promoter status to obviate the need for its new owner to make open offers for the two gas companies, people familiar with the matter said.

Strides Pharma: The company said that Stelis has completed the Series C round fund raising of $125 million from marquee long term investors led by TPG Growth followed by other long-term investors namely, Route One, Think Investments and the Mankekar Family. Strides' stake in Stelis now stands at 37.09% against 54.48% prior to the Series C funding.

