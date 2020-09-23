Stocks to Watch: DHFL, Tata Group, Indian Oil Corp, HCC, Sequent Scientific

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

DHFL: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) from the securities market, accusing them of indulging in fraudulent transactions and misleading investors by releasing false financial statements for over a decade.

Tata Group companies: Mistry family led Shapoorji Pallonji group said it has decided to exit its decades-long partnership with the Tata group, hinting at a potential sale of its 18.4 % stake in Tata Sons that could mark and end four years of acrimonious courtroom battles fought between the two sides, which erupted after Cyrus Mistry’s unceremonious ouster as Tata group chairman in 2016.

RIL: Reliance Jio, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has unveiled a slew of new postpaid plans for mobile users in an attempt to lure customers from its rivals in this most profitable segment for telecom operators. The new plans will be bundled with subscriptions such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar.

Indian Oil Corp: The country’s largest fuel retailer will invest ₹17,825 crore in raising the capacity of its Gujarat refinery as well as setting up a petrochemical plant at the unit as part of plans for upscaling petchem business to protect margins.

Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board-constituted panel has approved raising up to ₹4,000 crore through debentures. The approval on the same was given during the meeting of the committee of directors held on Tuesday, HZL said in a filing to the BSE.

Future Enterprises: The company has defaulted on interest payments of ₹15.86 crore for its non-convertible debentures. The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group firm had last week disclosed that it had defaulted on payment of commercial paper of ₹90 crore. On August 20, it had defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth a total of ₹265 crore.

Central Bank of India: The public sector lender has set the floor price for its QIP at ₹16.18 per equity share.

HCC: HCC Concessions Ltd, the infrastructure development arm of HCC Group, has completed its 100% sale of Farakka-Raiganj Highways Limited to Cube Highways and Infrastructure II Pte Ltd.

Satin Creditcare: The microfinance firm plans to issue non-convertible debenture up to the amount of ₹175 crore via private placement.

Sequent Scientific: The company, one of the largest manufacturers of veterinary APIs globally, will acquire 40% stake in Provet through Alivira Animal Health Limited, Ireland, its wholly-owned subsidiary.

