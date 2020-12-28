Stocks to Watch: DHFL, Vedanta, RIL, NIIT, Dish TV, DLF, Coal India

NIIT: The company’s board has approved an up to ₹237-crore buyback proposal at ₹240 per equity share. "...the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 24, 2020, has inter-alia approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company...for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹2,370,000,000," NIIT said in a regulatory filing.