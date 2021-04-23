NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Dish TV: Former chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) Subhash Chandra said that he neither owns any stake in the DTH (direct-to-home) company, nor does he have any management control of the firm amid rumours of Chandra looking at selling promoter family’s pledged shares in the firm.

Rallis India: The Tata Chemicals unit reported a consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) of ₹8.12 crore for the March quarter. The company's consolidated PAT stood at ₹68 lakh during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Rallis India said in a BSE filing.

Insurance stocks: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to speedily resolve the problem of covid-19 patients being denied cashless health insurance claims by hospitals and insurance companies.

Gas producing companies: As Reliance Industries Ltd-BP and state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) raise output from the KG basin fields, India's natural gas production is projected to jump by 52% to 122 million standard cubic meters (mmscmd) per day by 2024.

Tata Motors: The auto maker said that its wholly owned subsidiary—Jaguar Land Rover UK plans to limit operations at two of its plants starting 26 April, due to supply chain disruptions, including a semiconductor shortage.

Future Enterprises Ltd: Lenders to Kishore Biyani's Future Group will withdraw the just-approved debt recast plan that offered easier repayment options, if the troubled retailer's ₹24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) goes through in a reasonable time frame, people familiar with the matter said.

PowerGrid corporation of India: PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is likely to launch its initial public offering at the end of April, two people aware of the development told Mint. This will be the first time a state owned entity is monetizing its infrastructure assets through the InvIT route.

Torrent Power Ltd: The company will set up a 300 MW capacity solar power plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of ₹1,250 crore, the company.

Easy Trip Planners: Online travel company EaseMyTrip said it has tied up with local search engine JustDial for providing air travel services.The parent company, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, was listed on the stock exchanges last month, and announced an interim 100% dividend of ₹2 per share on its equity shares earlier this week.

IT stocks: India’s top technology stocks have been under pressure, having lost over ₹1.44 trillion in market capitalization over the last eight sessions, after sector bellwethers Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) announced their March quarter earnings.









