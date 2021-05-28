Here are top 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Dixon Technologies: The company reported a 60.48% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹44.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by increase in revenue. The leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had posted a net profit of ₹27.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Motherson Sumi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that an internal restructure of Motherson Group has been granted deemed approval.

Sun Pharmaceutical: The company reported a 123% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March to ₹894.2 crore, against ₹399.8 crore in the year-ago period owing to an exceptional loss worth ₹672.8 crore related to various litigation settlements pertaining to some of its subsidiaries.

Eicher Motors Ltd: The company announced its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was at an all-time high at ₹2,940 crore, up 33% as compared to ₹2,208 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2019-20.

TCS: The company announced that it has acquired GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia. The acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia has been completed on May 26, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

BPCL: The company, which is bound for privatization, has no plans to sell its stakes in either Indraprastha Gas (IGL) or Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), a company official said on Thursday.

Wockhardt: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹92.8 crore in the March 2021 quarter, against a profit of ₹48.3 crore in the corresponding quarter, dented by the weak US and India businesses. Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter fell 8% to ₹631.96 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

IDBI Bank: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed IDBI Bank's ''BB'' long-term and ''B'' short-term foreign currency issuer credit ratings with Negative outlook. It has also affirmed ''BB'' programme rating on the senior unsecured notes under its MTN program. S&P has revised upward their assessment of IDBI Bank''s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to ''b+'' from ''b-

UCO Bank: The board of directors of the bank approved the proposal for raising of equity capital aggregating to ₹3,000 crore during FY22 through various modes such as follow on public offer (FPO), qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential issue, etc., subject to necessary approvals from shareholders, Government of India, RBI and Sebi.

