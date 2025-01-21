Stocks to Watch: Dixon Technologies, National Fertilizers, Oberoi Realty, Reliance Power, and more

Stock Market Today: Indian markets are expected to open in the red, mirroring the trend in Asian peers following the spike in the US dollar. This came after US President Donald Trump stated that he was considering enacting previously threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next month, citing concerns over illegal immigration at the US border.

Trump also mentioned China but did not provide further details. The greenback jumped to 108.5 on Tuesday, recovering some of the losses from the previous session. The Dollar Index has been strengthening in recent months, exerting severe pressure on emerging market currencies, including Rupee.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why has Donald Trump held fire on tariffs?

Trump signed the first orders of his second presidential term, including withdrawing the US from the Paris Climate Accords.

Looking at the results announcements, 30 Indian companies, including Tata Technologies, South Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Dalmia Bharat, will be announcing their earnings today for the quarter ended December, according to the BSE calendar.

Stocks in focus during today's trading session Oberoi Realty: Real estate major Oberoi Realty on Monday, January 20, reported a 71.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹618.38 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹360.15 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 5%.

Advertisement

Also Read | Donald Trump orders US to ‘exit’ World Health Organization

Dixon Technologies: Electronics contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Monday reported a 77.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹171.19 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹96.44 crore in the year-ago period.

National Fertilizers: India's biggest domestic institutional investor, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), slashed its stake in fertiliser company National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) to 5.20%.

According to an exchange filing by National Fertilizers, LIC has reduced its stake in the company. Previously, LIC held 3,56,02,539 shares, representing a 7.26 per cent stake.

Advertisement

Landmark Cars: The company has received a letter of intent from JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (“MGI”) to open new MG Select dealerships in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. MG Select, a new brand channel of MGI, is dedicated to developing the 'accessible luxury' segment in India. At launch the company will have two models, the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 EV, with more to follow later.

Also Read | 30 companies including South Indian Bank will declare Q3 earnings on January 21

Reliance Power: The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Shri Neeraj Parakh as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Neeraj Parakh joined the Reliance Group 21 years ago, in June 2004, as an additional manager in the Central Technical Services team at Reliance Infrastructure (Reliance Infra).

Advertisement

Venus Remedies: The company announced the successful renewal of its European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification by Infarmed, the National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, Portugal.

Waaree Energies: The company announced on Monday that it has received a Letter of Award for the supply of solar modules for 180 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India.

Vodafone Idea: The company issued a clarification regarding a news article titled "Govt weighs over ₹1 trillion AGR dues waiver." The company stated, "We have not received any communication from the government in relation to the above-reported matter. As and when there is any development that requires disclosure, we will do the needful," in its regulatory filing.

Advertisement