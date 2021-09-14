NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Avenue Supermarts: The operator of one-stop supermarket chain DMart has forayed into Haryana with the opening of a modern store at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad, the company said on Monday.

Airline stocks: IndiGo has announced it will start 38 new daily domestic flights from September. Jet Airways plans to resume domestic flights by the March quarter and achieve a fleet of more than 50 planes in three years. SpiceJet said it has settled with a major lessor of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft as the airline hopes to restart operations using the aircraft by September-end.

BPCL: In a departure from its earlier policy, privatization-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) is formulating an export strategy for its petroleum products as covid-19 alters the fuel demand pattern in India.

DishTV: The lender has asked Dish TV India Ltd to table the resolution on appointing seven new board members at the annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on 27 September, according to two persons aware of the matter. The company can then seek the approval as per clause 5.1 of the up-linking guidelines of the ministry of information and broadcasting, Yes Bank said in reply to Dish TV’s notice dated 6 September.

Infosys: The IT major and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia’s east coast, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility

Piramal Enterprises: India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), promoted by Piramal Enterprises Ltd and Bain Capital Credit, along with international co-investors, on Monday announced an investment of $75 million (about ₹555 crore) in Thrissur Expressway Ltd (TEL), a part of Hyderabad based KMC Constructions Ltd (KMC).

TVS Motors: Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) announced an investment of ₹1,000 crore to back TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS) and promoters of the TVS Family. TVS SCS, a third party logistics (3PL) services provider, has strong capabilities in providing supply chain solutions, freight forwarding and last mile logistics with long standing relationships with marquee clients

Vedanta Resources: The mining major has reduced its net debt (including inter company loan and loan at Volcan) by $300 million in the first half of this fiscal and expects to further reduce its debt by $500 million in second half, the company said on Monday.

Vodafone Idea creditors: Banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) have called on the Indian government to give debt-laden Vodafone Idea more time to clear its tax dues and spectrum fees, two bankers and a government official familiar with the matter said.

ZEEL: Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund Llc, which own a combined 17.88% of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), have called a special shareholders’ meeting of the media company to remove Punit Goenka as director.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.