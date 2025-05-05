Stocks to watch: DMart, SBI, NMDC, Indian Hotels, BSE, Tata Motors, M&M among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published 5 May 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Stocks to watch: DMart, SBI, NMDC, Indian Hotels, BSE, Tata Motors, M&M among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: DMart, SBI, NMDC, Indian Hotels, BSE, Tata Motors, M&M among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

DMart

Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart, announced its Q4 FY2025 results, showing a 2.6% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to 619.71 crore.

Indian Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coforge

Shares of Indian Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra and Coforge will remain focus in today as they are set to release their fourth-quarter earnings.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank, a private lender, announced its results for the March quarter of the financial year 2025, reporting a 14% year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT), which stood at 3,551 crore.

State Bank of India

India's biggest state-owned lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), reported a 10% year-on-year decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, amounting to 18,642 crore.

Azad Engineering

Azad Engineering, a precision engineering company, announced that it has entered into a USD 53.5 million agreement with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services division to supply airfoils for use in the nuclear and thermal power sectors.

NMDC

Government-owned NMDC recorded a 15% increase in iron ore production and a 3% rise in mineral sales in April.

Azad Engineering

Azad Engineering, a precision engineering company, announced that it has entered into a USD 53.5 million agreement with GE Vernova’s Steam Power Services division to supply airfoils for use in both nuclear and thermal power sectors.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors plans to raise up to 500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

BSE

The company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to sell its entire 100% stake in BSE Institute (BIL) to AV Financial Experts Network for 16.9 crore, contingent upon the completion of certain pre-closing conditions.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel stated that the revisionary authority has annulled the 702 crore demand notice issued by the deputy director of mines.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:5 May 2025, 07:41 AM IST

