Stocks to watch: DMart, SBI, NMDC, Indian Hotels, BSE, Tata Motors, M&M among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. DMart Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart, announced its Q4 FY2025 results, showing a 2.6% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹619.71 crore.

Indian Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coforge Shares of Indian Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra and Coforge will remain focus in today as they are set to release their fourth-quarter earnings.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank, a private lender, announced its results for the March quarter of the financial year 2025, reporting a 14% year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT), which stood at ₹3,551 crore.

State Bank of India India's biggest state-owned lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), reported a 10% year-on-year decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, amounting to ₹18,642 crore.

Azad Engineering Azad Engineering, a precision engineering company, announced that it has entered into a USD 53.5 million agreement with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services division to supply airfoils for use in the nuclear and thermal power sectors.

NMDC Government-owned NMDC recorded a 15% increase in iron ore production and a 3% rise in mineral sales in April.

Tata Motors Tata Motors plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

BSE The company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to sell its entire 100% stake in BSE Institute (BIL) to AV Financial Experts Network for ₹16.9 crore, contingent upon the completion of certain pre-closing conditions.

JSW Steel JSW Steel stated that the revisionary authority has annulled the ₹702 crore demand notice issued by the deputy director of mines.