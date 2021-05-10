Stocks to Watch: Dr Reddy’s, Maruti, Hero Moto, HDFC, Bandhan Bank, InterGlobe

Bandhan Bank: The bank posted a net profit of ₹103.03 crore in the quarter ended March on higher provisions. Operating profit increased by 13.7% to ₹1,730 crore while net interest income rose by 4.6% to ₹1,757 crore. Provisions jumped by 93%. MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh is hopeful that the economy will rebound by the third and fourth quarters of the current fiscal, enabling the lender to meet its targets.

