Stocks to Watch: Dr Reddy's, Vodafone Idea, One97 Communications, RBL Bank

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of stocks that could be in focus on Friday:
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Has sought permission from India’s drug regulator to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose against COVID-19 in India.
Vodafone Idea: The telco has managed to raise funds for the payment of bondholders' interest on time, according to a media report. Vodafone Idea is expected to pay ₹6,000 crore beginning 13 December to March 2022. It has been in talks with lenders and investors to raise funds for repayment of bonds.
Aviation stocks: India has extended the ban on scheduled international flights till 31 January. This will not be applicable to any international all-cargo operation and flight specifically approved by Director-General of Civil Aviation.
One97 Communications: The fintech major's subsidiary, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, has been included in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act and is now a scheduled payments bank. Accordingly, it can now participate in government and other large corporations issued Request for Proposals (RFP), primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in the marginal standing facility.
RBL Bank: Is seeking buyers for its ₹105-crore loan exposure to Future Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd, which holds a majority stake in Future Coupon, a 51:49 joint venture with Amazon. The decision to sell it comes in the wake of considerable delay in the two-stage merger of 19 Future Group companies with Future Enterprises, followed by a slump sale to Reliance group entities.
Ruchi Soya: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), BSE, NSE and Ruchi Soya asking them to file responses to a petition by Kolkata-based Ashav Advisory. The investor has claimed that Ruchi did not honour its pre-Covid commitment to allot shares of the company which is worth ₹1,700 crore today.
Go Fashion: SBI Mutual Fund has bought 1.5 million shares of Go Fashion at ₹1,172 apiece through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange. In another transaction, India Advantage Fund sold 1.5 million shares of Go Fashion at ₹1,172 apiece through a bulk deal on the NSE.
HFCL: The company closed the qualified institutional placement issue and raised ₹600 crore by allocating 8,72,72,727 equity shares at issue price of ₹68.75 apiece.
Marksans Pharma: UK health regulator has granted market authorisation to the company's wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem for Loperamide 2mg hard capsules. Marksans will manufacture the products at its UK MHRA-approved state-of-the-art oral dosage facility located in Goa, India.
Reliance Capital: Deloitte has been picked to provide support to Nageswara Rao Y, the RBI appointed administrator for the insolvency resolution process of Reliance Capital, according to a media report. The Deloitte team would help in matters of compliance, filings, communication, among others.
