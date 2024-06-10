Stocks to watch: Dr Reddy's, Mphasis, IDBI Bank, Wardwizard, Dalmia Bharat
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, 10 June:
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has reported that the US FDA issued a Form 483 with four observations at its API manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh on June 7. The company has stated that it will address these issues within the stipulated timeline.
