Stocks to watch: Dr Reddy's, Torrent Pharma, Gensol, L&T Finance, Glenmark
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, June 13:
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has signed a licensing agreement with US-based Ingenus Pharmaceuticals to commercialise Cyclophosphamide injection, a cancer treatment. Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will commercialise the injection for the US market and pay Ingenus 50% of the calculated profit share.
