Stocks to Watch: DreamFolks, NTPC, V-Mart, Tata Consumer, Shipping Corp

Delta Corp will continue to remain under the F&O ban stock list today. The stock will be under the ban for the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
DreamFolks Services: The country's largest airport service aggregator platform, DreamFolks Services to make its debut on Tuesday on stock exchanges. The company launched its nearly ₹562 crore initial public offering (IPO) from August 24 to August 26 and received strong demand across investor categories. The IPO had subscribed by 56.68 times. Currently, DreamFolks IPO grey market premium (GMP) is around ₹105. DreamFolks Services is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology-driven platform.
NTPC: State-run power major NTPC plans to divest its stake in a few subsidiaries and joint ventures, including NTPC-SAIL Power Corporation Ltd (NSPCL) and NEEPCO, through private placements and initial public offerings (IPO). An official aware of the development said the stake sales are part of the company’s assets monetization plan that entails raising ₹10,000 crore in three years. “We are trying (for divesting stake) in some companies. Under asset monetization, we are trying to sell NSPCL and there are some smaller things we may think of. In fact, we can even think of listing NEEPCO," the official said.
V-Mart Retail: HSBC Bank Mauritius on Monday offloaded 13.91 lakh shares of retail company V-Mart Retail for ₹392 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, HSBC Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 13,91,826 shares, amounting to 7.04$ stake in the company. The shares were disposed off at an average price of ₹2,816.29 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹391.97 crore.
Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) on Monday announced that Sameer Khetarpal has joined as its chief executive officer and managing director. "Shareholders have also approved his appointment in the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company convened on August 30, 2022," said a statement from JFL. Earlier in May this year, JFL, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, announced the appointment of Khetarpal as CEO and MD, both with effect from September 5, 2022, for a period of five years.
NDTV: NDTV shares have hit the upper 5% circuit for eight days in a row. NDTV shares have risen 87% in the past month. On August 23, Adani Group announced a plan to buy a majority stake in NDTV. So far in 2022, it rose a whopping 375%. Adani Group has made an announcement to acquire a 29.18% stake in NDTV by converting debt into equity of a promoter firm.
Tata Consumer: Tata Consumer Products Ltd will keep growing its existing brands of foods and beverages as it continues to scout for acquisitions, said Ajit Krishnakumar, chief operating officer at the company. “We will do both. It’s not an ‘or’, it’s an ‘and’. Ultimately, an acquisition has to meet various criteria, apart from the financial, which is easier. The brand has to matter, the distribution should be common. There has to be a very good reason that we are the owner," he said. In 2021, TCPL announced the acquisition of Kottaram Agro Foods which owns the breakfast cereal brand Soulfull.
Shipping Corporation: Shipping Corporation of India on Monday said Binesh Kumar Tyagi has taken over as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). Tyagi was heading the Liner and Passenger Services Division as Director (L&PS) since January 7, 2021, in the company, the PSU said in a regulatory filing. "Captain Binesh Kumar Tyagi has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director of the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) with effect from 03.09.2022," it said.
Adani Enterprise: The Adani Group said its companies have reduced their debt burden, as the empire backed by Asia’s richest person sought to rebut a report saying its finances had become stretched. Using figures that differed from those cited by CreditSights in the report last month, the Indian conglomerate said the leverage ratios of its companies “continue to be healthy and are in line with industry benchmarks." “The companies have consistently de-levered," with the net debt to Ebitda ratio declining to 3.2 times from 7.6 times in the last nine years, the conglomerate said.
Narayana Hrudayalaya: Healthcare provider Narayana Hrudayalaya on Monday said it will acquire a Bengaluru-based orthopaedic and trauma hospital for ₹200 crore. The company has inked a business transfer agreement with Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital to acquire its orthopaedic and trauma hospital as a going concern on a slump sale basis, including all assets, liabilities, employees, licenses and contracts, Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH) said in a regulatory filing.
Aditya Birla Fashion: Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd (ABFRL) could surpass its target of reaching ₹21,000 crore in annualized revenues by 2026, and achieve higher milestones for the business going forward, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said. “We had projected a revenue of ₹21,000 crore for the year 2026 during our annual investor day held in March 2021. I am very confident that we will be able to surpass that target and set even higher milestones for the business going forward," Birla said at the company’s 15th AGM on Monday.