Stocks to Watch: DreamFolks, NTPC, V-Mart, Tata Consumer, Shipping Corp

Tata Consumer: Tata Consumer Products Ltd will keep growing its existing brands of foods and beverages as it continues to scout for acquisitions, said Ajit Krishnakumar, chief operating officer at the company. “We will do both. It’s not an ‘or’, it’s an ‘and’. Ultimately, an acquisition has to meet various criteria, apart from the financial, which is easier. The brand has to matter, the distribution should be common. There has to be a very good reason that we are the owner," he said. In 2021, TCPL announced the acquisition of Kottaram Agro Foods which owns the breakfast cereal brand Soulfull.