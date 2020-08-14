NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Eicher Motors: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹55 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, with sales adversely hit due to covid-19 pandemic. Eicher Motors had posted a net profit of ₹452 crore in April-June period of last fiscal.

InterGlobe Aviation: Amid continuing subdued passenger traffic, the market share of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs country’s largest domestic airline IndiGo, jumped to 60.4% in July, data from civil aviation regulator shows. In June, IndiGo’s market share stood at 52.5%.

BPCL: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) reported nearly doubling of net profit in the June quarter after inventory gains offset a decline in refining margins and fuel sales. Standalone net profit in April-June stood at ₹2,076.17 crore compared with ₹1,075.12 crore a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Telecom companies: China’s Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. are set to be kept out of India’s plans to roll out its 5G networks as relations between the two countries hit a four decade low following deadly border clashes, according to a Bloomberg report.

Tata Steel: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. Tata Steel had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹714.03 crore during the same period a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 95.38% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,256.69 crore during April-June period of previous fiscal.

Bank of India: The board of directors of the bank have approved raising of capital aggregating up to ₹8,000 crore by way of preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, further public offer (FPO) or rights issue etc.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: The non-banking finance company reported nearly 50% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹320.06 crore in the first quarter ended June. The company had posted a net profit of ₹634.25 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has started supplying head hardened (HH) rail to Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for the Kolkata Metro's Joka-Esplanade corridor. HH rails are used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects. In a statement, JSPL said the company was selected by RVNL after a bidding process to supply 3,000 tonnes of HH rails for Kolkata metro rail tracks.

Earnings: Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Berger Paints, MRF and United breweries among other companies will announce their earnings for quarter ended 30 June today.

