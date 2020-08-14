Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: Eicher Motors, BPCL, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp
Photo: iStock

Stocks to Watch: Eicher Motors, BPCL, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp

2 min read . 08:06 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Eicher Motors reported a consolidated net loss of 55 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June
  • Tata Steel reported a consolidated net loss of 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income

NEW DELHI : Here's a list of top stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Eicher Motors: The company reported a consolidated net loss of 55 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, with sales adversely hit due to covid-19 pandemic. Eicher Motors had posted a net profit of 452 crore in April-June period of last fiscal.

Eicher Motors: The company reported a consolidated net loss of 55 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, with sales adversely hit due to covid-19 pandemic. Eicher Motors had posted a net profit of 452 crore in April-June period of last fiscal.

InterGlobe Aviation: Amid continuing subdued passenger traffic, the market share of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs country’s largest domestic airline IndiGo, jumped to 60.4% in July, data from civil aviation regulator shows. In June, IndiGo’s market share stood at 52.5%.

BPCL: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) reported nearly doubling of net profit in the June quarter after inventory gains offset a decline in refining margins and fuel sales. Standalone net profit in April-June stood at 2,076.17 crore compared with 1,075.12 crore a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Telecom companies: China’s Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. are set to be kept out of India’s plans to roll out its 5G networks as relations between the two countries hit a four decade low following deadly border clashes, according to a Bloomberg report.

Tata Steel: The company reported a consolidated net loss of 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. Tata Steel had posted a consolidated net profit of 714.03 crore during the same period a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 95.38% decline in consolidated net profit at 57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of 1,256.69 crore during April-June period of previous fiscal.

Bank of India: The board of directors of the bank have approved raising of capital aggregating up to 8,000 crore by way of preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, further public offer (FPO) or rights issue etc.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: The non-banking finance company reported nearly 50% decline in consolidated net profit at 320.06 crore in the first quarter ended June. The company had posted a net profit of 634.25 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has started supplying head hardened (HH) rail to Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for the Kolkata Metro's Joka-Esplanade corridor. HH rails are used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects. In a statement, JSPL said the company was selected by RVNL after a bidding process to supply 3,000 tonnes of HH rails for Kolkata metro rail tracks.

Earnings: Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Berger Paints, MRF and United breweries among other companies will announce their earnings for quarter ended 30 June today.

