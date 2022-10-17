Stocks to Watch: Electronics Mart, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Zee

Avenue Supermart: DMart has announced its quarterly results for the recently ended September 2022 quarter. On account of the decrease in its expenses (both QoQ and YoY), the company has reported near 29 per cent jump in net profit after tax. In Q2FY23, the company's net profit after tax stands at ₹730.48 crore against ₹564.03 crore in Q2FY22. The company also managed to improve its profit after tax (PAT) as it has reported a PAT of ₹790.35 crore in the recently ended September 2022 quarter against ₹753.34 crore in Q2FY22.

