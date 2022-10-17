Stocks to Watch: Electronics Mart, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Zee

Stocks to Watch: Electronics Mart, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Zee4 min read . 07:46 AM IST
- ACC, Bank of Maharashtra, PVR, HeidelbergCement India, and Can Fin Homes will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Electronics Mart India: After the allocation of shares, Electronics Mart IPO will be listed today. As per the information available on the official website of BSE, from Monday, October 17, 2022, the equity shares of Electronics Mart India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market.
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 22.30% jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at ₹11,125.21 crore. The bank had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, the largest private sector bank's net profit rose by over 20% to ₹10,605.78 crore as against ₹8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and ₹9,196 crore in the preceding June quarter.
Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto Ltd reported a 20% jump in profit to ₹1,530 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, despite the setback it faces in major export markets, the company announced on Friday. The Pune-based company saw an all-around recovery in profits, margins, and revenues in the quarter on both a yearly and sequential basis. Revenues rose 16% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q2FY23 to ₹10,203 crore, aided by a recovery in domestic motorcycle sales on the back of improving semi-conductor chip supplies, the highest ever in a quarter for the automaker.
Paytm: Paytm Payments Bank has appointed Deependra Singh Rathore as the interim chief executive officer (CEO), in addition to his role as chief product & technology officer, according to sources. It will announce the name of the new full-time CEO after receiving regulatory approvals. Satish Gupta, who was the bank's CEO, is set to retire in October.
Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday said its shareholders have approved the proposal to merge with the rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). ZEEL received 99.99% of the total vote polled favouring the resolution for the composite scheme of arrangement between the transferor company Zee Entertainment and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd (BEPL) with the transferee Culver Max Entertainment (CME), said a regulatory filing by home-grown media major.
Shree Cement: Shree Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 67.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹183.24 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022, impacted by higher power and fuel cost. The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹563.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, also said its long-serving Chairman Benu Gopal Bangur has stepped down from the post due to his "advanced age" and will now become Chairman Emeritus. Gross revenue from operations stood at ₹5,081.75 crore.
L&T Infotech: The consolidated revenue from operations of Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) grew by 28.39% to ₹4,836.7 crore during the reported quarter from ₹3,767 crore in the year-ago period. In Q2FY23 the company's total expenses reached ₹4074.70 Cr compared to ₹3136.20 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year which logs in YoY growth of 29%. The company reported profit before tax (PBT) of ₹901.30 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹742 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter which results in YoY growth of 21%.
Avenue Supermart: DMart has announced its quarterly results for the recently ended September 2022 quarter. On account of the decrease in its expenses (both QoQ and YoY), the company has reported near 29 per cent jump in net profit after tax. In Q2FY23, the company's net profit after tax stands at ₹730.48 crore against ₹564.03 crore in Q2FY22. The company also managed to improve its profit after tax (PAT) as it has reported a PAT of ₹790.35 crore in the recently ended September 2022 quarter against ₹753.34 crore in Q2FY22.
HDFC: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given its nod for holding a shareholders' meeting for obtaining approval for the proposed merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank. The shareholder meeting will be convened on November 25, 2022, for the purpose of considering and approving the Scheme of Amalgamation, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Adani Ports: Adani Agri Logistics Ltd has recently won a contract from state-owned FCI to build four silo complexes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the company announced on Friday. The state-of-the-art silo complexes will be built at four locations -- Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar. The total silo storage capacity will be 3.5 lakh tonnes.