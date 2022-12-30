Stocks to Watch: Elin Electronics, RIL, Eicher, Cipla, Tata Power, Dish TV

Cipla: Cipla Ltd on Thursday said that its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, Cipla (EU) Limited has acquired a 10.35% stake in Germany's Ethris GmbH. Cipla EU will invest Euro 15 million for the acquisition of 9,939 common shares of the face value of Euro 1 each, for a stake of 10.35 per cent, said the company in its regulatory filing. The transaction is expected to get completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the agreement, said Cipla in its regulatory filing.