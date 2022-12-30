Stocks to Watch: Elin Electronics, RIL, Eicher, Cipla, Tata Power, Dish TV

Despite negative global cues, mostly due to a surge in Covid cases in China, Indian indices ended higher on Thursday. Markets gained momentum in the second half of Thursday with Sensex rising above the 61,100 mark and Nifty 50 slightly shy of the 18,200 mark.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Elin Electronics: Elin Electronics IPO listing date has been fixed for today, December 30, 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, “Effective from Friday, December 30, 2022, the equity shares of Elin Electronics Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." Elin Electronics shares will become available for trade on BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on Friday morning deals.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd's subsidiary on Thursday said that it has acquired a 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company. The FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and has acquired Lotus Chocolate company from Prakash P Pai, Ananth P Pai and other members of the current promoter and promoter group of the company for ₹74 crore. It has also announced an open offer to the public shareholders of Lotus for 26 per cent.
Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors on Thursday announced a strategic investment in Spain’s Stark Future SL to develop electric motorcycles and for technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing. The company's Board of Directors has approved an investment of Euro 50 million for a close to 10.35 per cent equity stake in Stark Future. With this investment, Eicher Motors Ltd. will have a seat on Stark Future’s Board and will explore further opportunities to collaborate in the space of electric mobility, said the company.
Cipla: Cipla Ltd on Thursday said that its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, Cipla (EU) Limited has acquired a 10.35% stake in Germany's Ethris GmbH. Cipla EU will invest Euro 15 million for the acquisition of 9,939 common shares of the face value of Euro 1 each, for a stake of 10.35 per cent, said the company in its regulatory filing. The transaction is expected to get completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the agreement, said Cipla in its regulatory filing.
Tata Power: Tata Power on Thursday said it has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. Tata Power said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹1,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in its regulatory filing. The maturity of Series I NCDs worth ₹500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030, while the Series II NCDs worth ₹500 crore would mature on December 29, 2032, it added.
Transformers & Rectifiers India: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth ₹123 from one of the central utilities. With the latest win, the company's order book now stands at ₹1,513 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. "Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded orders of transformers for a total contract value of ₹123 crore from one of the central utilities," it said.
Dish TV: Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV on Thursday said it has appointed former bureaucrat Lalit Behari Singhal as an independent director to its board for a term of 5 consecutive years, company said in a regulatory filing. Earlier this month, Dish TV announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, which was the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: Udaipur Tollway Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers under its private InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) arm, IRB Infrastructure Trust, has issued redeemable non-convertible debentures worth ₹700 crore on a private placement basis to an undisclosed investor, according to an exchange filing. The proposed ₹700 crore NCDs (non-convertible debentures) will be used to partially pay off the existing project loans, resulting in significant annual savings of more than ₹10 crore at the revised interest rate of 8.9%, the company said.
Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, a healthcare chain operating across the Gulf and India, on Thursday said its subsidiary has acquired a 100% stake in Adiran IB Healthcare Private Limited. Dr Ramesh Cardiac and Multispecialty Hospital Private Limited, the subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare Limited said that the acquisition would be complete by 31 January 2023. The acquisition will cost ₹1.6 crore. The deal is in cash consideration.
Satin Creditcare Network: Microlender Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) has closed a ₹25 crore deal with Florintree Ventures through the conversion of warrants into equity. Satin Creditcare Network has received the second tranche of ₹25 crore against the conversion of 41,02,564 fully convertible warrants from non-promoter group Florintree Ventures LLP, it said in a release on Thursday. The investment will support SCNL in its planned expansion, portfolio growth and its efforts in increasing financial inclusion through its operations in 23 states, SCNL said in a release.
