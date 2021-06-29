Stocks to Watch: Emami, Escorts, HDFC Life, KIMS, Nalco, Tata Motors

Tata Motors: The company plans to introduce 10 electric vehicles across commercial and passenger vehicle businesses in India over the next four years, the company’s chairman said. Tata Sons Ltd, the parent of Tata Motors, is also exploring opportunities to invest in manufacturing lithium-ion cells in India and Europe to forge a proper supply chain for its zero-emission vehicles in the coming decade, said N. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Sons that controls the diversified Tata group.

