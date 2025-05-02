Stocks to Watch: Eternal, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, NBCC (India), Adani Ports among shares in focus on May 2

Stock market today: Indian markets are expected to open flat on Friday, May 2, despite gains in Asian peers and a strong rally on Wall Street during Thursday’s session.

The S&P 500 rose for an eighth consecutive day, marking its longest winning streak since August. The Nasdaq 100 ended 1.1% higher, with Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. jumping on upbeat earnings, lifting broader equity indices.

Additionally, a report suggesting the U.S. may ease restrictions on Nvidia Corp.’s sales to the United Arab Emirates helped push shares higher during regular trading.

Tech earnings were the key driver of market optimism, along with expectations that upcoming trade deals could provide relief to several countries from the steep tariffs announced on April 2.

Meanwhile, China signaled a willingness to engage in trade talks with the US. A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said that US officials had reached out multiple times through relevant channels to initiate tariff negotiations, boosting investor sentiment.

The Indian stock market will resume trading on Friday following a holiday on May 1 for Maharashtra Day. Today also marks the first trading session for the indices in May, after both benchmark indices ended April with gains of nearly 3.5%.

Most of the market action is expected in auto stocks following their April sales figures, while the ongoing earnings season will drive stock-specific moves based on individual company results.

Stocks in focus on May 02 Eternal: Food delivery company Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, on Thursday reported a 77.7% fall in its March quarter consolidated net profit at ₹39 crore versus ₹175 crore reported in the year ago period.

HBL Engineering: HBL Engineering has secured a ₹146 crore contract from Indian Railways to implement the Kavach system across 48 stations, covering a distance of 428 kilometers.

Hyundai Motors: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday reported a total sales of 60,774 units in the month of April 2025. The automobile major also said that it surpassed domestic sales of 90 lakh units since inception.

Tata Motors: Company dispatched 72,753 units (domestic & international) in April 2025—6% lower compared to 77,521 units dispatched during the same period last year. Sales dropped sharply on a MoM basis, with the company dispatching 90,500 units in March 2025.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The company said its utility vehicle sales surged 28% to 52,330 units in the domestic market last month against 41,008 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki: Market leader Maruti Suzuki India reported a 1% year-on-year increase in total domestic dispatches (including PVs and LCV Super Carry) last month at 1,42,053 units.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield on Thursday said its overall sales increased 6 per cent year-on-year to 86,559 units in April. The company sold 82,043 units in April last year.

Adani Ports: The company on Thursday, reported a 48% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching ₹3,014 crore, compared to ₹2,040 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was fueled by increased income and revenue.

Adani Enterprises: The flagship Adani group company, Adani Enterprises, on Thursday, May 1, posted a whopping 756% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,845 crore for the quarter ended March 30, 2025.

TVS Motor Company: The Company registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 383,615 units in April 2024 to 443,896 units in April 2025.

NBCC India: The company in its intimation to the exchanges on Thursday, 1 May 2025 said that it has received work order. As per the Intimation about the work order received by NBCC in normal course of business, amounting Rs. 95.66 crore.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company's net profit nearly doubled to ₹19.72 crore from ₹9.97 crore a year ago, with revenue rising to ₹108 crore. The board also approved a stock split—a subdivision of one equity share into two.

Bandhan Bank: The company reported a sharp jump in net profit to ₹318 crore in Q4, up from ₹54.63 crore in the same quarter last year, beating estimates of ₹240 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: It reported a Q4 net profit of ₹164 crore versus ₹149 crore last year, with revenue slightly down to ₹865 crore. The quarter included an exceptional gain of ₹25.73 crore, and the board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share.

Federal Bank: The bank posted a net profit of ₹1,030 crore, surpassing analyst expectations. Interest earned was ₹6,648 crore, and provisions declined to ₹138 crore. GNPA and NNPA improved to 1.84% and 0.44%, respectively. The bank also declared a ₹1.20 dividend and reported a healthy provision coverage rate of 75.37%.

JSW Infrastructure: It posted a net profit of ₹509 crore from ₹330 crore, while revenue grew to ₹1,280 crore. Management said it remains confident of navigating global trade uncertainties.

RailTel Corporation: The company reported a sharp jump in Q4 net profit to ₹113 crore from ₹77.5 crore last year, with revenue rising to ₹1,310 crore. The quarter included an exceptional loss of ₹11.94 crore.

(with inputs from agencies)