Stocks to watch: Eternal, Nestle, Indian Hotels among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed lower on Tuesday, July 21, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 declining for a second straight session as persistent tensions in the Middle East and higher crude oil prices continued to dampen investor sentiment.

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The Sensex dropped 238 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 77,470.11, while the Nifty 50 fell 51 points, or 0.21%, to close at 24,187.70.

However, the market is likely to open on a cautious note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Wednesday, 22 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,108 mark, down over 72 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equities are poised for a measured start on Wednesday, with positive global cues expected to underpin sentiment, although elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions are likely to temper risk appetite. Still, gains in domestic markets may remain measured as crude oil prices continue to hover near the $84–85 per barrel range. The renewed strength in oil is keeping investors cautious over its potential impact on India's inflation outlook, import bill and corporate margins, limiting the scope for aggressive buying despite the constructive global backdrop,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Eternal, Adani Power, Nestle India, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, JSW Energy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Shares of Eternal, Adani Power, Nestle India, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, JSW Energy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

Adani Total Gas Adani Total Gas reported a 14% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹142 crore for the first quarter.

Indian Hotels Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) posted an 18.67% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹390.81 crore for the quarter ended June 2026.

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Adani Energy Solutions Adani Energy Solutions reported a 124% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,149 crore in the first quarter.

Bandhan Bank Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday posted a 35% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹502 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹372 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to ₹30,000 across its vehicle lineup, effective from August 2026, due to a sustained rise in input costs.

Cyient DLM The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹16.3 crore for the first quarter of FY27, marking a 118.2% year-on-year jump from ₹7.4 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

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TVS Holdings TVS Holdings, the promoter company of TVS Motor Company, on Tuesday reported a 73.8% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹1,173.5 crore for the first quarter, compared with ₹675.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Trump tariffs: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

JSW Infrastructure The JSW Group company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹357.6 crore for the first quarter of FY2026-27, marking an 8.2% year-on-year decline, even as its revenue and operating profit registered double-digit growth.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.