Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: Eveready, Dish TV, TCS, IndiGo

Stocks to Watch: Eveready, Dish TV, TCS, IndiGo

On Tuesday, the Sensex made last-stage recovery to close 581.34 points higher at 53,424.09, while Nifty ended at 16,013.45, up 150.30 points.
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • The Union government on Tuesday announced the resumption of commercial international flight services from 27 March. The announcement is likely to boost aviation stocks.

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Eveready: The battery maker's board approved the appointment of Suvamoy Saha as the new managing director.

Dish TV: Dish TV Ltd has disclosed its results of the annual general meeting, according to an exchange filing. The disclosure comes a day after markets regulator Sebi in an ad-interim order directed Dish TV to disclose the results of its AGM that was held on 30 December within 24 hours.

According to the information updated with the exchanges, the shareholders have rejected all the three resolutions proposed in the AGM.

Airlines stocks: The Indian government on Tuesday announced the resumption of commercial international flight services from 27 March. The stocks of IndiGo and SpiceJet will be in focus.

Oil stocks: Crude prices are likely to scale new heights after the US announced ban on Russian oil. Stocks of ONGC, IGL, Indian Oil, among others may see a lot of activity.

Metal stocks: On Tuesday, the metal index saw heavy profit booking. With the global commodity prices remaining elevated, the metal index could see a lot interest from investors.

IT stocks: Weak rupee has helped IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys, TechM, and Wipro. The trend is likely to continue today.

Auto stocks: With the prices of key metals going up, the auto stocks could come under pressure.

Future Enterprises: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed Future Enterprises to sell its stake in insurance joint venture Future Genrali to its Italian partner Generali, the firm said.

