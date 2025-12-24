Stocks to watch: Federal Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Steel among 10 shares in focus today; Check list here

Stock market today: Indian indices, the Sensex and Nifty, ended the session on a flat note on Tuesday, December 23, amid profit booking at higher levels, which capped gains. Meanwhile, mid- and small-cap stocks posted modest advances amid mixed global signals.

The Sensex slipped marginally by 43 points, or 0.05%, to end at 85,524.84, whereas the Nifty 50 edged up 5 points, or 0.02%, to settle at 26,177.15. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index rose 0.07%, and the Smallcap index gained 0.38%.

“Markets traded in a subdued manner on the weekly expiry day and ended almost unchanged, pausing the recent rebound. Following a steady start, the Nifty oscillated within a tight range with a mild positive bias and eventually settled at 26,177.15. Sectoral participation remained rotational, with metals, FMCG and energy witnessing buying interest, while IT and pharma saw selective pressure. The broader markets moved largely in line with the benchmark and closed flat to marginally positive,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

Stocks to Watch Federal Bank The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved US-based Blackstone’s proposal to acquire a 9.99% stake in private sector lender Federal Bank through warrants. The investment will be made via Blackstone’s arm, Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd. This fund flow in the company is expected to attract attention of Dalal Street investors.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone In a bid to its CAPEX expansion, Adani Ports announced that it has finalised the acquisition of Australia’s North Queensland Export Terminal, leading it to raise its FY26 outlook, with EBITDA now projected at ₹22,350 to ₹23,350 crore and cargo volumes estimated at 545–555 MMT.

Tata Steel The Competition Commission of India has approved Tata Steel’s acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Tata BlueScope Steel, allowing it to take full ownership of the company, which was earlier run as an equal joint venture with Australia’s BlueScope Steel. The development is expected to boost the company's capacity and revenue in the long run.

Aurobindo Pharma Aurobindo Pharma announced that it will acquire an additional 20% stake in its China-based joint venture for $5.12 million. The development is expected to boost the company's capacity and revenue in the long run.

Ola Electric Mobility The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies, has approved the issuance of 10 crore optionally convertible redeemable preference shares valued at ₹100 crore, as part of the third tranche of IPO proceeds infusion. The fundraising move is expected to attract the attention of stock investors.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries emerged as one of the top bidders in the central government’s latest coal block auction round, which aims to promote domestic coal gasification and cleaner energy generation. The development is expected to enhance the company's plan for business diversification.

Coal India In a bid to raise funds through the demerger of business, the public sector undertaking said its board has granted in-principle approval to list its wholly owned subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Limited, in line with the Ministry of Coal’s directive to accelerate the government’s divestment plan.

Biocon Biocon said its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics Ltd, has obtained full and exclusive worldwide rights to Hulio (a biosimilar of Adalimumab) from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics.

GPT Infraprojects The company has secured a ₹199.2 crore contract from the North Eastern Railway to build bridge substructures, along with the fabrication and launching of superstructures, for key bridges across the River Rapti between Balrampur and Bahraich stations as part of the new rail line project on the Khalilabad–Bahraich section.

GAIL India The company has entered into an MoU with the Government of Chhattisgarh to set up a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project in the state.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.