Stocks to watch: Federal Bank, Bharat Forge, SJVN, Apollo Hospitals among shares in focus today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Jul 2025, 07:27 AM IST
Federal Bank

Federal Bank's board has given the green signal to raise funds of up to 6,000 crore through a combination of equity and debt instruments.

JK Cement

The company announced in a regulatory filing on Monday that it has declared a final dividend of 15 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Defence has formed a strategic alliance with US-based Coastal Mechanics to enter India’s growing defence maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and upgrade sector, which is estimated to be worth approximately 20,000 crore

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge's board has approved the transfer of its defence business to its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, through the issuance of Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPs) valued at 500 crore.

SJVN

SJVN’s subsidiary, Green Energy, has commenced commercial power generation of an additional 100.02 MW from its 1,000 MW solar project located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, starting Monday.

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals has announced a significant restructuring initiative, which includes the approval of a demerger, several mergers, and the separate listing of Apollo Healthtech.

Bharat Electronics

The Navratna Defence PSU has announced that it has secured new orders totaling 528 crore since its previous update on June 20, 2025.

Godrej Industries

The company has infused an additional 285 crore into its subsidiary, Godrej Capital, raising its stake in the firm from 89.48% to 90.89%.

Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India to collaborate on the exploration of copper and other critical minerals.

CG Power

According to reports, CG Power has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) with an indicative total issue size of 3,000 crore.

