Stocks to Watch: Fusion Microfinance, IRCTC, Biocon, LTI, Mindtree, NDTV

L&T Infotech/Mindtree: L&T Infotech and Mindtree have received approval for the merger from NCLT and will start operating as a merged entity on November 14, 2022. The combined entity called LTIMindtree will thus become the fifth largest IT services company in India in terms of current market capitalization. The two companies had announced their merger in May 2022. L&T Group Chairman AM Naik said the merger has been approved by both the Mumbai and Bengaluru benches of the National Company Law Tribunal in two separate orders.