Stocks to Watch: Future, Airtel, ITC, Tata Motors

Future Group: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday kept Amazon group’s 2019 purchase of 49% stake in a Future group entity in abeyance and ordered a penalty of ₹202 crore for allegedly not being upfront about the actual scope and purpose of the deal. CCI referred to various agreements between the entities of Amazon and the Future group and said that Amazon allegedly failed to notify certain shareholder agreements and commercial arrangements involving Future group as part of the combination between the parties and allegedly suppressed the actual purpose and particulars of the deal.