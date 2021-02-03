Stocks to Watch: Future Group, HDFC twins, banks, automobile companies

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Wednesday.

Future Group: The Delhi high court halted Future Group’s sale of its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), handing a tentative win to Amazon.com Inc., which is locked in a bruising battle for dominance with billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in India’s lucrative retail market.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has appointed an external firm to conduct a special audit of its entire information technology (IT) infrastructure of HDFC Bank. In December, it had ordered the lender to halt its digital banking initiatives and freeze issuance of credit cards until it addressed the lapses that led to a series of glitches.

HDFC Ltd: Reported a 65% year-on-year decline in its December quarter net profit to Rs2,926 crore. Sequentially, profit grew 2% from ₹2,870 crore clocked in Q2FY21. Revenue from operations fell 42% to Rs11,707 crore. For Q3, HDFC set aside ₹594 crore as provisions, 80% lower than the year-ago period.

Banks: The Centre will not invest any equity in the bad bank proposed in the Union budget, and commercial banks will have to create and manage it on their own, financial services secretary Debashish Panda said, in contrast to the banks’ proposal for a state-run entity.

Auto stocks: Vehicle scrappage policy, urban transport initiatives and record infrastructure spending announced in the Union budget 2021-22 are expected to boost demand for trucks and buses, benefiting makers of commercial vehicles like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp: Is considering the sale of stakes in a few of its network of crude oil and petroleum product pipelines as part of an asset monetization plan. The company, however, will not relinquish its control of these businesses.

Tata Consumer Products: Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Kottaram Agro Foods, the maker of Soulfull brand of breakfast cereals and millet-based snacks. The company has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Kottaram Agro Foods for consideration of Rs155.8 crore.

Indigo Paints: Made a bumper stock markets debut on Tuesday, with the stock closing at Rs3117.15 apiece, a 109.20% rise from the issue price of Rs1,490. Shares had listed at Rs2,607.50, a 75% premium. The initial public offering (IPO) to raise around Rs1,176 crore at a price band of Rs1,488– Rs1,490 was subscribed 117 times in the three-day share sale that closed on 22 January.

PNC Infratech: The company's subsidiary has received financial closure for Uttar Pradesh project. PNC Infratech will announce its December quarter results today.

Ajanta Pharma: Has reported sharply higher profit of Rs176.6 crore in Q3FY21 against ₹107.6 crore in Q3FY20, while revenue rose to Rs748.7 crore from ₹651.2 crore a year ago.

