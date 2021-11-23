Stocks to Watch: Future Group, Reliance, IEX, SBI, Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea: Analysts said Airtel’s step to raise prepaid mobile rates by as much as 25% is an indication that the five-year-long tariff war initiated by Jio’s entry into the sector in 2016 may finally be coming to an end with Aditya Birla Group’s Vodafone Idea and Jio also planning to raise tariffs. Two people familiar with Vodafone Idea and Jio’s plans confirmed the development.