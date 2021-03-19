Stocks to Watch: Future Group, RIL, Airtel, auto companies, insurance firms

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday.

Future group: The Delhi high court on Thursday ordered Future Retail Ltd not to take any steps to sell its assets to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, providing Amazon a relief of sorts. The court also ordered the attachment of all properties of Kishore Biyani and directors of Future Group firms.

Automobile stocks: Commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles more than 20 years old will have to be scrapped if they fail to pass fitness and emission tests, according to the country’s first-ever vehicle scrappage programme unveiled on Thursday. The Centre will help set up vehicle ‘fitness centres’ across India to test old vehicles as well as scrap yards.

Bharti Airtel: Has said that TPG-owned The Rise Fund will invest $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce (AMC) BV, the mobile money business of Airtel’s Africa unit. The transaction is part of Airtel’s strategic asset monetization plan.

Insurance stocks: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a bill to raise the limit of foreign direct investment in the insurance sector to 74% from 49%, with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and key management persons will be resident Indians who will be covered by law of the land.

Vodafone Idea: The telco's net addition of wireless users in January, the first time in 14 months, could be a one-time gain and may not sustain. The turnaround in January was due to a new reporting method adopted by the debt-laden operator. VIL, the third-largest telco by market share, added 1.7 million users in January, after losing a total of 55.4 million users since October 2019.

Adani Green Energy: Has raised $1.35 billion in debt funding from a dozen international lenders for its under-construction renewable asset portfolio. The revolving project finance facility would be used to initially fund the 1.69 GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind renewable projects to be built through four special purpose vehicles in Rajasthan.

GAIL India: The state-owned natural gas company and Ranchi Municipal Corporation has signed concession agreement for setting up compressed biogas plant in Ranchi.

Godrej Industries: Godrej Industries informed exchanges that rating agency Icra has assigned 'AA' rating to the company's proposed issue of non-convertible debentures of up to Rs1,500 crore.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: Has entered an agreement for disposing its entire 50% stake, i.e. 5,000 equity shares having face value of ₹10 each of Net 9 Online Hathway, a joint venture company. It has received a consideration of Rs99 lakh after the stake sale, said Hathway in a BSE filing.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The Ministry of Corp­orate Affairs (MCA) has begun a probe into the books of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, part of Edelweiss Financial Services, following allegations by a whistleblower of fund diversion and irregularities.

