Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: Future, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Bank, PVR, Jaypee Infratech

Stocks to Watch: Future, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Bank, PVR, Jaypee Infratech

Top 10 stocks could be in the news today. (iStock)
2 min read . 08:10 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Future Retail Ltd is a step closer to a debt recast, with a group of 28 lenders approving a proposal for this and allowing it to extend the loan repayment period by up to two years, subject to the approval by a central bank committee

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that could be in focus today.

Future Retail: Future Retail Ltd is a step closer to a debt recast, with a group of 28 lenders approving a proposal for this and allowing it to extend the loan repayment period by up to two years, subject to the approval by a central bank committee, the company said.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a 22.61% growth in net income to 345.68 crore for the March quarter, on the back of rise in gross direct premium income. It had posted a net profit of 281.93 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank: The lender has set aside 500 crore for compound interest waiver. India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has set aside 500 crore as provisions to cover the Supreme Court-directed compound interest refund to all borrowers during the March-August period.

PVR: Credit rating agency CRISIL has downgraded India's biggest multiplex chain operator PVR's long-term bank facilities and debt instruments. The rating agency downgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities and non convertible debentures (NCDs) of PVR to AA- from AA.

Jaypee Infratech: The construction company's lenders have asked state-owned NBCC Ltd and Suraksha group to improve their bid and offer more land parcels under an insolvency process to acquire debt-laden realty firm.

Auto stocks: Passenger vehicle sales might stage a quick recovery once the second wave of the covid pandemic abates as more consumers choose personal vehicles over public transport and pent-up demand boost sales, analysts and industry executives said.

Retail stocks: With the second wave of covid-19 continuing to wreck havoc in India, retailers, restaurant owners and mall developers said they are staring at significant losses, and muted consumer sentiment could further delay a recovery in business.

PSU banks: India’s state-owned lenders are seemingly insulated from charges of misselling additional tier I (AT1) bonds or perpetual bonds, recently made against a private lender, as investments in such instruments are easier to come by for these banks, said experts.

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd: A sharp spike in covid-19 infections has increased the demand for diagnostic and healthcare tests and services of Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd. Even though the stock declined by around 7% last week to 2,920 per share on the National Stock Exchange, investors are sitting on almost 27% appreciation so far in this calendar year.

Mindtree Ltd: The March quarter results of mid-tier IT services firm Mindtree Ltd were largely in line with the Street’s estimates. In US dollar terms, the company’s revenue saw sequential growth of 5.2%, aided by its travel transportation and hospitality (T&H) segment. As anticipated, Mindtree’s operating margins at 21.9% slipped from 23.1% in Q3FY21, impacted by salary hikes.

