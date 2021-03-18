NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Wednesday.

Future Retail Ltd: Future Group, which is locked in a legal battle with Amazon.com Inc., has asked a Singapore arbitration court to remove Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from the scope of its order that temporarily blocked the Kishore Biyani-led group from selling its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Aviation stocks: On a year-to-date basis, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd have declined by about 1.6% and 18%, respectively. In comparison, the broader Nifty 500 index has risen by about 7%. InterGlobe runs IndiGo, India’s largest airline. One factor that’s weighing on sentiments for aviation stocks is the rising trend in crude oil prices.

DLF Ltd: The realty firm plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors. DLF's board of directors gave a nod to the issuance at a coupon rate of 8.25% on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors, it said in a regulatory filing.

Telcos: Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) added 1.7 customers in January, the first time in 14 months, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data. Bharti Airtel Ltd added 5.9 million users, while Reliance Jio added 1.9 million customers.

Dhanuka Agritech: The agrochem company, after having gained almost 125% in the last year, remains in a sweet spot. The good Rabi season sowing, full reservoir levels and improved farmer income keep prospects of the company firm like other agrochemical players. However, the Street now remains watchful as rising input prices that can pose some challenges on margins.

Vedanta Ltd: After a failed delisting attempt last year, London-based parent Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has upped its offer price to increase its stake in Vedanta Ltd by buying a 17.51% stake in it at ₹235 per share.

Chemical stocks: The government on Wednesday said the Indian chemical industry has an opportunity to attract investment of about ₹10 lakh crore by 2025 as the country offers a location advantage. Opportunities exist in the entire value chain and across the sector. There are opportunities for investment in PVC, methanol value chain, among others, it said.

Steel companies: Large steel firms are expected to reduce debt by about 15%, or ₹35,000 crore, between FY21 and FY22, using the higher operating profits generated for prepayment, a report by credit ratings agency Crisil said. That, and a partial deferral of capital expenditure this fiscal will strengthen the balance sheets and credit metrics of five primary steel producers.

Punjab National Bank: The lender announced the incorporation of PNB Cards & Services Ltd, a wholly owned unit to carry out the bank’s credit card related, non-financial support services, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The company’s authorised capital is ₹25 crore, divided into 250,00,000 shares of ₹10 each and the paid up capital is ₹15 crore.

Mindtree Ltd: India Ratings and Research upgraded the L&T-owned IT company's long-term issuer rating to ‘IND AAA’ from ‘IND AA+’ with a stable outlook, it said in a regulatory filing.

