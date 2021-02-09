Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, BPCL, Essar Shipping, Torrent Pharma, GE Power

NEW DELHI : Here is a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:

Future Retail: The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed an order that halted Future Group’s ₹24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, dealing a blow to Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to block the sale.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company reported an 18.32% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹297 crore for the quarter ended in December. The drug firm had posted a net profit of ₹251 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The drug firm reported a 21% decline in net profit at ₹21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December. AstraZeneca Pharma India had posted a net profit of ₹26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

NMDC: State-owned mining major NMDC on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped 53% to ₹2,108 crore for the quarter ended in December. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,375 crore during the same quarter a year ago, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

GE Power: The company reported 65% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹35.09 crore for December quarter 2020-21. The net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹100.81 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Essar Shipping: The company’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹181.88 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020. Essar Shipping had reported a loss of ₹95.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Ultratech Cement: The board of directors of the company has approved issuance of Senior Unsecured Sustainability-linked Notes aggregating up to $400 million, corresponding to ₹3,000 crore, Ultratech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Jindal Stainless Hisar: The company posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹270 crore for the December 2020 quarter. Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd had posted a net profit of ₹82 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, JSHL said in a BSE filing.

BPCL: The company’s December quarter net profit rose 23.6% over the preceding quarter to ₹2,778 crore, while revenue increased 33.1% to ₹66,731.5 crore q-o-q.

December quarter earnings: Abbot India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Future Retail, Muthoot Finance, Tata Steel and Torrent Power among others.

