Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, BPCL, Essar Shipping, Torrent Pharma, GE Power

Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, BPCL, Essar Shipping, Torrent Pharma, GE Power2 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 08:13 AM IST
- The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed an order that halted Future Group’s ₹24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, dealing a blow to Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to block the sale.
NEW DELHI : Here is a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:
Future Retail: The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed an order that halted Future Group’s ₹24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, dealing a blow to Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to block the sale.
Gold prices today rise for 3rd day in row but down ₹8000 from record highs1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Markets likely to extend gains; Future Retail, Tata Steel in focus1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Robinhood sued by parents of young trader who killed himself2 min read . 07:12 AM IST
Oil holds near pre-virus high after rallying on tighter market1 min read . 07:01 AM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company reported an 18.32% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹297 crore for the quarter ended in December. The drug firm had posted a net profit of ₹251 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharma said in a filing to BSE.
Also Read | India should worry about its public debt
AstraZeneca Pharma: The drug firm reported a 21% decline in net profit at ₹21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December. AstraZeneca Pharma India had posted a net profit of ₹26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.
NMDC: State-owned mining major NMDC on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped 53% to ₹2,108 crore for the quarter ended in December. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,375 crore during the same quarter a year ago, NMDC said in a BSE filing.
GE Power: The company reported 65% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹35.09 crore for December quarter 2020-21. The net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹100.81 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
Essar Shipping: The company’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹181.88 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020. Essar Shipping had reported a loss of ₹95.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.
Ultratech Cement: The board of directors of the company has approved issuance of Senior Unsecured Sustainability-linked Notes aggregating up to $400 million, corresponding to ₹3,000 crore, Ultratech Cement said in a regulatory filing.
Jindal Stainless Hisar: The company posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹270 crore for the December 2020 quarter. Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd had posted a net profit of ₹82 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, JSHL said in a BSE filing.
BPCL: The company’s December quarter net profit rose 23.6% over the preceding quarter to ₹2,778 crore, while revenue increased 33.1% to ₹66,731.5 crore q-o-q.
December quarter earnings: Abbot India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Future Retail, Muthoot Finance, Tata Steel and Torrent Power among others.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.