Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Nestle

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. (IIHL), the promoter company of IndusInd Bank has completed its capital raise through rights issue, which was oversubscribed. IIHL has redeemed the balance 75% of the warrants of the IndusInd Bank at ₹1709 apiece (a premium 1400% over the current market price of ₹1059), aggregating to ₹2021.45 crores. Additionally, IIHL has decided to monetize some of the other mature, non-core investments.