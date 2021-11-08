NEW DELHI : Here are the top 10 stocks likely to be in focus today:

Future Retail: The independent directors of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) have written to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) requesting it to revoke the approval it had given to Amazon-Future Coupons (FCPL) deal in November 2019. In their letter, they said that Amazon has concealed certain information when seeking approval for the deal.

IndusInd Bank: The bank is facing whistle-blower allegations on loan evergreening. The lender, however, has denied the allegations and has termed them as "grossly inaccurate and baseless". The bank said it had rectified a glitch that arose with regard to lending without customer consent.

CDSL: A vulnerability at a CDSL subsidiary, CDSL Ventures Limited (CVL), has exposed personal and financial data of over 40 million Indian investors twice in a period of 10 days, according to cyber security consultancy startup CyberX9. CDSL said that CVL has taken immediate action and the vulnerability has been mitigated now.

Divi's Labs: The company reported increase in Q2 profit by 18% to ₹606 crore over the corresponding quarter of the last year. The company's revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹1,967 crore for the period under review as against ₹1,713crore in the same quarter last year.

BHP Group: BHP Group Ltd is nearing a deal to sell its controlling interest in two metallurgical coal mines to Australian coal miner Stanmore Resources Ltd for about $1.25 billion.

GAIL: State-owned GAIL on Saturday said the companies tribunal has granted approval for acquisition of 26% equity stake of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (L&FS) group companies in ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPC).

Suven Pharmaceuticals: Suven Pharmaceuticals on Saturday posted a 31% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹97 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September. The company had reported a net profit of ₹74 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) expects the semiconductor shortage situation to gradually start recovering in the remaining part of the current financial year. The British multinational automotive company in the meantime will continue to take steps to contain the impact of the shortage on its operations across the globe.

DLF: Realty major DLF's arm DCCDL, which holds bulk of its office and rental assets, has reported a 3% increase in net debt at ₹19,640 crore during the September quarter due to higher capex. DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) is a joint venture between DLF Ltd and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC. DLF has nearly 67% stake in the JV firm, while GIC has the remaining.

Reliance: Reliance Industries Ltd said on 5 November that billionaire Mukesh Ambani has no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else, putting an end to rumours about India's richest family sharing their time between the United Kingdom and Mumbai. The company dismissed claims that the Ambani family was considering making Stoke Park, a 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, their primary house as "unwarranted" and unsubstantiated “speculation".

