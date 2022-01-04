Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, FMCG shares

NEW DELHI: Here is a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:

Future Retail: Lenders to Future group plan to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek an exemption from tagging their loans to the retailer as NPAs. The move comes after Future Retail’s weekend default set the clock ticking for such classification by the end of this month.

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker has planned launches of nearly half a dozen SUVs in the next three years. The product introduction will start from the next fiscal with the launch of the two SUVs. One would compete with Hyundai Creta while the other, Jimny, will be positioned against Mahindra’s Thar. These models together are expected to add nearly 2.5 lakh vehicles a year to the company’s volume.

Tata Motors: Powered by strong demand for the latest range of sport utility vehicles, Tata Motors has zipped past Hyundai Motor India to become the second-largest passenger car seller in the domestic market, behind Maruti Suzuki India. Tata Motors shipped 35,461 units of passenger vehicles to its dealers in December, against 32,312 units despatched by Hyundai Motor.

Shriram Transport Finance: Plans to raise about $500 million from international investors in what will be the year's first offshore bond sale by a non-bank lender.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Studios, the movie production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, is doubling the number of films it plans to produce in 2022. Zee Studios has declined to share investment figures, but trade experts estimate the cost of producing these films to be ₹1,000 crore.

Inox Wind Energy: Will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to ₹90 crore through issuance of 10.62 lakh convertible warrants in its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) later this month. The convertible warrants will be issued at the rate of ₹847 per unit in the EGM on 25 January.

FMCG stocks: Packaged goods companies are again ramping up supplies and stocking up products across retail stores and e-commerce channels as covid-linked restrictions crop up in several large states.

Aviation stocks: Indian airlines are again facing uncertainty as new curbs following the spread of the Omicron strain threaten to derail gains made in the past few months. International air travel has already been impacted by the rise in new cases, with several countries and states resorting to flight and border restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

Marico Ltd: The FMCG major said its consolidated revenue grew in "low teens" during October-December, hit by slowing consumption across the sector due to continuing inflation. The company expects its gross margin to improve sequentially but remain lower on a year-on-year basis, while its operating margins are expected to be near the levels of the preceding quarter.

Dilip Buildcon: Has received a letter of acceptance for overburden removal contract mining work for Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area, in Madhya Pradesh valued at ₹2,683.02 crore by the South Eastern Coalfield (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India.

