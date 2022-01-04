Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, FMCG shares

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker has planned launches of nearly half a dozen SUVs in the next three years. The product introduction will start from the next fiscal with the launch of the two SUVs. One would compete with Hyundai Creta while the other, Jimny, will be positioned against Mahindra’s Thar. These models together are expected to add nearly 2.5 lakh vehicles a year to the company’s volume.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}