Future Retail Ltd: The Future Group on Saturday approached the Delhi high court challenging a single judge order upholding Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator's (EA) order restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its proposed asset sale deal with led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). The appeal will be heard on 22 March.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: The public sector company has signed an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) to acquire 74% stake in their joint venture Jaypee Powergrid Ltd for ₹351.64 crore.

Adani Green Energy Ltd: The Gautam Adani-led company will buy 50 megawatt (MW) solar project in Telangana from Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global, it announced on Saturday.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator added 6.9 million active users in January, extending its market lead on this count even as Jio's active subscribers tally declined by about 3.4 million, according to Trai data.

IDBI Bank: The lender deposited ₹25 lakh towards a recovery expense fund with the NSE on 20 March in compliance with a Sebi circular on contribution by issuers of listed or proposed to be listed debt securities.

Quess Corp Ltd: The company’s scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned units Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt. Ltd, Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt. Ltd, MFX Infotech Pvt. Ltd and Trimax Smart Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd with itself was rejected on technical grounds, it said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Chemicals: Fitch Ratings affirmed the company’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BB+', with a stable outlook. The rating is constrained by TCL's small scale relative to global peers, and limited product diversification, according to the rating agency.

Aarti Drugs: The company’s board approved the repurchase of up to 6,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of the company representing up to 0.64% of the total number of equity shares of the company at a price of ₹1,000 per share (including premium of ₹990/- per share) payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to ₹60 crore.

Manappuram Finance Ltd: The gold lender’s board of directors approved the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures worth ₹6,000 crore by way of private placement or/and public issue in one or more tranches.

BPCL: Fitch Ratings said there is a need for further clarity on the future of subsidies paid to BPCL's customers on the sale of liquified petroleum gas and kerosene as well as the freedom on pricing of petrol and diesel before the divestment can conclude.

