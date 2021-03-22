Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, PGCIL, Adani Green, Bharti Airtel

Aarti Drugs: The company’s board approved the repurchase of up to 6,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of the company representing up to 0.64% of the total number of equity shares of the company at a price of ₹1,000 per share (including premium of ₹990/- per share) payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to ₹60 crore.