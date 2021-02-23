Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Tata Communications, Bharat Forge, Info Edge

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:

Future Retail, RIL: The Supreme Court has asked the NCLT not to pass the final order on amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail as it agreed to hear Amazon's plea against the Delhi High Court verdict staying its single judge directive to maintain status quo on the deal.

HDFC Bank: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed a Sebi order which imposed a fine of ₹1 crore on HDFC Bank for invoking securities pledged by stock broker BRH Wealth Kreators, till further orders.

Tata Communications: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of shares of Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) by Panatone Finvest Ltd. The proposed deal envisages acquisition of shareholding not exceeding 26.12% by Panatone Finvest Ltd in Tata Communications Ltd (erstwhile VSNL).

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator will meet global fixed income investors on or after Feb 23, 2021, to take the decision on the issuance of foreign currency bonds/notes.

Vedanta: Mining conglomerate Vedanta’s chief financial officer G R Arun Kumar has resigned. The company will announce the effective date of relieving of Kumar and details of the successor in due course, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Bharat Forge: The company has inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.

Info Edge: Online food delivery firm Zomato has raised $250 million (over ₹1,800 crore) in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others, valuing the online food ordering platform at $5.4 billion. Info Edge holds a 19% stake in Zomato.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has set the floor price at ₹227.09 per bond for its foreign currency convertible bond issue. It plans to raise up to $200 million via convertible bonds.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has approved the allotment of Secured NCDs aggregating to ₹2,184.55 crore on a private placement basis to India Toll Roads for a tenure of 7 years at a coupon rate of 9.927% per annum.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The board of directors of the company has approved the sale of fertilizer plant at Goa and associated businesses of the Company to Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) for an agreed enterprise value of $280 million.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via