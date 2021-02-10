Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

Future Retail: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹846.92 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020 as business operations continued to be impacted by the pandemic. Future Retail Ltd had posted a net profit of ₹164.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Tata Steel: The company swung back into black in the October-December quarter posting a consolidated profit of ₹4,010.94 crore on the back of increased income. Tata Steel had clocked a loss of ₹1,228.53 crore in the year ago quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company of budget carrier IndiGo has paid ₹2.10 crore to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to settle IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s complaints of related-party transactions and violation of corporate governance norms.

Telecom companies: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have submitted applications to participate in the ₹3.92 lakh crore spectrum auction scheduled to start from March 1, according to a PTI report.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The board of directors of the company will meet on 12 February to consider buyback of its Singapore-listed foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to ₹97.11 crore for the three months ended December 2020. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd had posted a net loss of ₹184.94 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Torrent Power: The company reported an over 23% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹321.73 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to a one-off gain in the year-ago period. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹420.62 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The board of directors also approved interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share of ₹10 each fully paid up for 2020-21.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank registered 44.5% dip in net profit to ₹11.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 on muted retail business even as bad loan ratio declined. The bank's net profit was ₹21.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Raymond: The company reported an 88.7% plunge in its consolidated net profit to ₹22.18 crore for the quarter ending December 2020. Raymond had posted a net profit of ₹196.83 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The lender reported a 32.8% rise in its net profit at ₹65.94 crore for the quarter ended in December. Jammu & Kashmir Bank had posted a net profit of ₹49.64 crore in the year-ago period.

