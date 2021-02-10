Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel

Torrent Power: The company reported an over 23% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹321.73 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to a one-off gain in the year-ago period. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹420.62 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The board of directors also approved interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share of ₹10 each fully paid up for 2020-21.