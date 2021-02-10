Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel
Photo:Mint

Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel

2 min read . 08:11 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates budget carrier IndiGo, has paid 2.10 crore to the Sebi to settle IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s complaints of related-party transactions and violation of corporate governance norms.

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

Future Retail: The company reported a consolidated net loss of 846.92 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020 as business operations continued to be impacted by the pandemic. Future Retail Ltd had posted a net profit of 164.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Future Retail: The company reported a consolidated net loss of 846.92 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020 as business operations continued to be impacted by the pandemic. Future Retail Ltd had posted a net profit of 164.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Tata Steel: The company swung back into black in the October-December quarter posting a consolidated profit of 4,010.94 crore on the back of increased income. Tata Steel had clocked a loss of 1,228.53 crore in the year ago quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company of budget carrier IndiGo has paid 2.10 crore to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to settle IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s complaints of related-party transactions and violation of corporate governance norms.

Telecom companies: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have submitted applications to participate in the 3.92 lakh crore spectrum auction scheduled to start from March 1, according to a PTI report.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The board of directors of the company will meet on 12 February to consider buyback of its Singapore-listed foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to 97.11 crore for the three months ended December 2020. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd had posted a net loss of 184.94 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Torrent Power: The company reported an over 23% decline in consolidated net profit at 321.73 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to a one-off gain in the year-ago period. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at 420.62 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The board of directors also approved interim dividend of 5.50 per equity share of 10 each fully paid up for 2020-21.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank registered 44.5% dip in net profit to 11.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 on muted retail business even as bad loan ratio declined. The bank's net profit was 21.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Raymond: The company reported an 88.7% plunge in its consolidated net profit to 22.18 crore for the quarter ending December 2020. Raymond had posted a net profit of 196.83 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The lender reported a 32.8% rise in its net profit at 65.94 crore for the quarter ended in December. Jammu & Kashmir Bank had posted a net profit of 49.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.