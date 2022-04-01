Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:

Future Retail: Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd's CEO Sadashiv Nayak has resigned from the post seven months after his appointment, according to a filing. Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani has been re-appointed as executive chairman of the company for three years, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

Vedanta: Mining giant Vedanta Limited on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to source 580 MW of green energy for its operations across India.

Hindustan Zinc: Mining firm Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Thursday said it will invest ₹350 crore to develop up to 200 megawatt (MW) renewable energy capacity through a special purpose vehicle. The project will be built under group captive norms on Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), HZL said in a statement.

ONGC, Reliance Industries: The government on Thursday more than doubled the price of natural gas that is used to produce electricity, make fertilisers, turned into CNG and piped to household kitchens for cooking, on the back of a spike in global energy prices. The price of gas produced from old regulated fields, such as the nation's largest gas field of Bassein of ONGC, will rise to a record high of USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from the current USD 2.90 per mmBtu, according to the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Ruchi Soya: Patanjali Ayurved-owned Ruchi Soya on Thursday fixed the issue price of its follow-on public offer at the upper limit of its price band at ₹650 per equity share to raise ₹4,300 crore. Ruchi Soya hit the capital market with its FPO on March 24 to raise ₹4,300 crore as it aims to become a debt-free company.

Hero MotoCorp: The Income Tax Department has found alleged illegal business expenses of over ₹800 crore, ₹60 crore "unaccounted" cash used to purchase land in Delhi and role of some shell companies after it raided Hero Motocorp and two other groups, officials said on Thursday.

Auto stocks: The monthly auto sales data will start coming in from Friday. M&M, Maruti, Tata Motors will be in focus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.