Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Stocks to Watch: GAIL, IRB Infra, J&K Bank, PNB Housing, multiplex scrips

Stocks to Watch: GAIL, IRB Infra, J&K Bank, PNB Housing, multiplex scrips

Top 10 stocks that may be in the news today. (iStock)
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • India’s top two multiplex chains PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd are refusing to screen the Hindi version of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii saying the window to its Netflix premiere is too narrow, said two film trade analysts on condition of anonymity.

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Green Energy: The company has raised $750 million through a green bond to fund the equity for its under construction projects, it said in a statement.

GAIL: The government’s ambitious 6 trillion monetization programme will be kicked off by leasing out more than 2,229km of gas pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd to the private sector, a person directly aware of the development said.

IRB Infrastructure: The company has emerged as a preferred bidder for Chittoor-Thachur six laning highway hybrid annuity project in Tamil Nadu worth 909 cror, it said ina  regulatory filing.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The state-owned lender's board has approved a proposal to raise up to 2,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt. 

Multiplex stocks: India’s top two multiplex chains PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd are refusing to screen the Hindi version of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii saying the window to its Netflix premiere is too narrow, said two film trade analysts on condition of anonymity.

NTPC: The company's unit NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd has received the letter of award (LoA) for developing 325 MW projects in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur solar park, NTPC said in a statement.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said capital markets regulator Sebi has approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan.

Punjab National Bank: The lender on Thursday urged a tribunal to quash the rescue plan for defunct debt-laden Jet Airways, alleging irregularities in it, a move that risks delaying any return of the airline grounded two years ago.

RailTel Corporation: The company has received a contract from directorate of information technology, Indian Air Force, ministry of defence for implementation of secure OPS network. The project is valued at 299.95 crore and is expected to be executed over a period of 12 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

RIL: The company's unit Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has taken sole control of Just Dial Ltd in accordance with the Sebi takeover regulations with effect from 1 September, the company said today. On 2 September, Just Dial's board approved the allotment of 2.12 crore equity shares at 1,022.25 per share via preferential allotment on a private placement basis for cash consideration to RRVL.

 

