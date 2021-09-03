Stocks to Watch: GAIL, IRB Infra, J&K Bank, PNB Housing, multiplex scrips

RIL: The company's unit Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has taken sole control of Just Dial Ltd in accordance with the Sebi takeover regulations with effect from 1 September, the company said today. On 2 September, Just Dial's board approved the allotment of 2.12 crore equity shares at ₹1,022.25 per share via preferential allotment on a private placement basis for cash consideration to RRVL.