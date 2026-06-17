Stocks to watch: GIC, Wipro, Prime Focus among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued its upward trajectory on Tuesday, marking its third straight session of gains, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending just shy of the 24,000 mark.

The Sensex advanced 544.15 points, or 0.71%, to settle at 76,808.48, while the Nifty 50 climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57%, to close at 23,989.15.

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However, the market is likely to open on a positive to flat note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Wednesday, 17 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,004 mark, up over 3 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are likely to trade with a positive bias as improving geopolitical sentiment and a sharp decline in crude oil prices continue to support risk appetite. Crude oil prices have fallen sharply to a nearly three-month low and are currently trading in the $75–76 per barrel range. Falling energy prices are expected to act as a tailwind for the Indian economy, helping contain inflation, improve external balances and support earnings growth across several sectors,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch GIC The offer for sale (OFS) of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) received a strong response from investors on its opening day, with the issue being subscribed 3.72 times, indicating healthy demand, particularly from institutional participants.

Prime Focus Market regulator Sebi has closed adjudication proceedings against Prime Focus and its directors, concluding that the company had adopted the appropriate accounting treatment for the transfer of its business divisions to its indirect subsidiaries.

Wipro Wipro has unveiled its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, further strengthening its efforts to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and drive business value through advanced artificial intelligence solutions.

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Nykaa Beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa on Tuesday unveiled a partnership with OpenAI aimed at enhancing shopping experiences through artificial intelligence, while also enabling users to access its product catalogue directly via ChatGPT.

Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of US-based pharmaceutical company Assertio Holdings Inc. for USD 166.4 million.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has initiated a qualified institutions placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹15,000 million (approximately US$158 million) through a fully primary issuance of equity shares.

DOMS Industries According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Italian stationery major FILA (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.) is expected to offload up to a 7% stake in DOMS through block deals.

Bharat Forge The company’s subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), in collaboration with Paramount, showcased the Simha 4x4, a next-generation light armoured multi-purpose vehicle, at Eurosatory 2026.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.