Stocks to Watch: Gland Pharma, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Welspun

Stocks to Watch: Gland Pharma, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Welspun2 min read . 07:41 AM IST
- Indian indices on Wednesday ended their losing streak as they returned to the green after heavyweights HDFC, Reliance, Infosys managed to dig out gains.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
RIIL: Reliance Group firm RIIL on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated profit at ₹1.06 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹3 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) said in a filing to BSE.
Cement firms: Cement prices in the domestic market may go up by ₹25-50 per bag this month as manufacturers have started to pass on the rising costs due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Crisil said in a report.
Neyveli Lignite: High demand for power and shortages of coal is lilely to benefit the captive mines-owning firm.
Gland Pharma: Niromac Machinery will sell a stake of 1.5% in Gland Pharma through block deals, CNBC TV18 reported.
Tata Elxsi: Technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Wednesday posted a 38.9 per cent increase in net profit at ₹160 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had registered a net profit of ₹115.16 crore in the year-ago period.
ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹340 crore for the three months to March 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of ₹329.47 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, ICICI Securities said in a statement.
Infosys: IT giant Infosys on Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency.
Welspun Corp: Welspun group company Welspun Corp has placed a bid to acquire Sintex Prefab and Infra Ltd, as part of the Sintex group firm’s ongoing bankruptcy resolution process in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), said two people aware of the development.
Persistent Systems: Kotak Mutual Fund increased its stake in the IT company by buying additional shares through open market transactions on 18 April.
Pharma stocks: Indian drugmakers have seen subdued sentiments of late. Companies reported a decline in sales in March and input cost pressures may keep their earnings growth and margins under pressure.