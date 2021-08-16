Stocks to Watch: Glenmark Pharma, infra stocks, Voda Idea, ONGC

Spicejet: The air carrier has reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss at ₹731.12 crore during the three month period that ended on 30 June. This is primarily because of the impact of second wave of covid-19 during the quarter, which led to a massive decline in passenger traffic. The Gurugram-based carrier said its operations were significantly hit by the continued impact of covid-19, which affected travel demand during the June quarter.

