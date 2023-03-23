Stocks to Watch: Global Surfaces, RIL, Wipro, HAL, Hero Moto, IOC

Hindustan Aeronautics: India will be selling up to a 3.5% stake in its aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) through an offer for sale (OFS). The offer will open on March 23 and will continue till March 24th. The 3.5% stake sale comprised 1.75% as the base offer and 1.75% as an additional option. The government seeks to raise more than ₹2,867 crore through this transaction. As per the regulatory filing, the Indian government proposes to sell up to 58,51,782 equity shares or 1.75% as a base offer through OFS in HAL. The face value of equity shares is ₹10.