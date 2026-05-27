Stocks to watch: GMR Airports, ONGC, Coal India among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-session gaining streak on Tuesday, May 26, as profit booking, weak global sentiment, and rising crude oil prices weighed on market sentiment.
The Sensex declined 479 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 76,009.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 118 points, or 0.49%, to close at 23,913.70. In contrast, broader markets remained resilient, with the BSE 150 Midcap index advancing 0.33% and the BSE 250 Smallcap index gaining 0.21%.
However, the market is likely to continue its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Wednesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,195 mark, down over 5 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.
“Indian equity markets are likely to witness another highly volatile session today as traders navigate a compressed expiry setup, geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, and elevated crude oil prices ahead of the mid-week market holiday. Gift Nifty is currently indicating a flat to cautiously weak opening near the 23,930 zone, reflecting hesitation after recent sharp swings in benchmark indices,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.
As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.
Shares of GMR Airports, Physicswallah, PC Jeweller, Cummins India are likely to remain in focus as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
State-owned miner Coal India Limited said in an exchange filing on Tuesday that the Government of India will divest up to a 2% stake in the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route between May 27 and May 29.
Brainbees Solutions reduced its consolidated net loss to ₹30.30 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with ₹77 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 61% decline.
The company posted a mixed performance in Q4, with revenue increasing 13.9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹35,928 crore.
JK Tyre posted a robust performance in the fourth quarter, with net profit jumping 80.2% year-on-year to ₹178 crore. Revenue grew 12.4% to ₹4,223.4 crore, while EBITDA climbed 47.9% to ₹537.1 crore.
The company posted a mixed set of results for the fourth quarter, with revenue increasing 14.6% year-on-year to ₹4,617.5 crore.
Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday announced that it has won several orders in India, including a contract from JSW Utkal Steel Ltd and two projects from the Inland Waterways Authority of India.
The bank’s board meeting is scheduled for June 2 to review and approve the capital raising plan for FY2026–27.
The company has secured an order valued at ₹171.45 crore from a leading independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.