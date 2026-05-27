Stocks to watch: GMR Airports, ONGC, Coal India among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-session gaining streak on Tuesday, May 26, as profit booking, weak global sentiment, and rising crude oil prices weighed on market sentiment.

The Sensex declined 479 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 76,009.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 118 points, or 0.49%, to close at 23,913.70. In contrast, broader markets remained resilient, with the BSE 150 Midcap index advancing 0.33% and the BSE 250 Smallcap index gaining 0.21%.

Advertisement

However, the market is likely to continue its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Wednesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,195 mark, down over 5 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are likely to witness another highly volatile session today as traders navigate a compressed expiry setup, geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, and elevated crude oil prices ahead of the mid-week market holiday. Gift Nifty is currently indicating a flat to cautiously weak opening near the 23,930 zone, reflecting hesitation after recent sharp swings in benchmark indices,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Advertisement

Stocks to Watch GMR Airports, Physicswallah, PC Jeweller, Cummins India Shares of GMR Airports, Physicswallah, PC Jeweller, Cummins India are likely to remain in focus as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Coal India State-owned miner Coal India Limited said in an exchange filing on Tuesday that the Government of India will divest up to a 2% stake in the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route between May 27 and May 29.

Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) Brainbees Solutions reduced its consolidated net loss to ₹30.30 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with ₹77 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 61% decline.

ONGC The company posted a mixed performance in Q4, with revenue increasing 13.9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹35,928 crore.

Advertisement

JK Tyre & Industries JK Tyre posted a robust performance in the fourth quarter, with net profit jumping 80.2% year-on-year to ₹178 crore. Revenue grew 12.4% to ₹4,223.4 crore, while EBITDA climbed 47.9% to ₹537.1 crore.

Siemens The company posted a mixed set of results for the fourth quarter, with revenue increasing 14.6% year-on-year to ₹4,617.5 crore.

Larsen & Toubro Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday announced that it has won several orders in India, including a contract from JSW Utkal Steel Ltd and two projects from the Inland Waterways Authority of India.

Canara Bank The bank’s board meeting is scheduled for June 2 to review and approve the capital raising plan for FY2026–27.

Saatvik Green Energy The company has secured an order valued at ₹171.45 crore from a leading independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.