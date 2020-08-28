Stocks to Watch: GMR Infra, Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

GMR Infrastructure: The company has unveiled a strategic group restructuring involving demerger of non-airport vertical business as part of efforts to simplify the corporate holding structure. Along with the rejig, the board of GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) also approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore through issuance of securities.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG will buy a 51% stake in the wealth management business of India’s Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. for ₹2,200 crore, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

NMDC: Consolidated net profit of state-owned NMDC fell over 54% to ₹531.35 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, mainly on account of lower income due to covid-19. The company had posted ₹1,178 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

IOC: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is investing ₹14,800 crore in expanding the capacity of its Barauni refinery in Bihar as part of over 2,800 projects being executed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign to boost domestic manufacturing and create jobs. "IOC is currently executing 2,814 projects with a cumulative investment of ₹2,05,100 crore," the company said in a statement.

HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank: FTSE Russell won’t include HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank to its indices as they fail to meet minimum foreign headroom requirement, says a Bloomberg report.

Yes Bank: Crisil has upgraded its rating on the ₹20,000 crore certificates of deposit (CD) of Yes Bank to 'A2+' from 'A2'. It has reaffirmed its 'BBB/Stable' rating on the bank's Tier-II bonds (under Basel III) and infrastructure bonds.

HCC: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹406.26 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹99.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, it said in a filing to the BSE.

HCL Technologies: IT services major has set up its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Gothenburg, Sweden. HCL Technologies' Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) is a state-of-the-art security operation and response facility, integrating multi-domain security teams, processes and cutting-edge analytics - enabling organisations to detect threats faster and resolve incidents efficiently, it said in a statement said.

Wockhardt: Care ratings has upgraded long-term bank facilities worth ₹700 crore of the company to “BBB- Stable" from “BB+; under credit watch with positive implications". The ratings agency has also upgraded short-term bank facilities (Non-Fund Based) worth ₹307.80 crore to “A3" from “A4+; Under credit watch with positive implications".

PNC Infratech: The company’s consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June declined 48% year-on-year to ₹92 crore. Revenue dropped 28% y-o-y to ₹1,093 crore in the period under review.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated