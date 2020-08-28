Stocks to Watch: GMR Infra, Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank

IOC: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is investing ₹14,800 crore in expanding the capacity of its Barauni refinery in Bihar as part of over 2,800 projects being executed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign to boost domestic manufacturing and create jobs. "IOC is currently executing 2,814 projects with a cumulative investment of ₹2,05,100 crore," the company said in a statement.